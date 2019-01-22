Dallas School Board supports higher funding

DALLAS — The Dallas School Board put its support behind encouraging state lawmakers to approve school funding at $10.7 billion for the 2019-21 biennium.

The is the amount recommended in the Quality Education Model, which was developed in 1999 to estimate the amount of money required for schools to be successful.

“It’s an amazing piece of work that’s been in our state for a long time,” said Superintendent Michelle Johnstone.

Before the vote on a resolution supporting the model at the board’s Jan. 14 meeting, teacher Jessica Diehm spoke representing the district’s teacher’s union, the Dallas Education Association.

“I’m here to let you guys know that the DEA is highly supporting this resolution as we would like that funding for the Quality Education Model. We urge you guys to sign the resolution,” Diehm said.

Johnstone said Gov. Kate Brown’s budget proposal has the State School Fund at $9.1 billion, with a possible addition of $1.3 billion for early learning and K-12 education.

“It takes $9.3 billion to keep us steady-eddy. There needs to be some push, and the governor’s budget also didn’t put anything toward mental health or supporting kids in that social-emotional realm,” Johnstone said. “But we have a really good group of legislators who did a really good job listening, and I’m confident there is going to be some really good discussions happening at the Capitol this year.”

The Oregon School Boards Association encourages boards to voice support for the QEM funding level.

“Legislators and community members need to see that school board members are seeking improved funding to serve the needs of our children,” said OSBA Executive Director Jim Green in an OSBA statement.