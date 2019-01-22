Falls City cleans up river bank

FALLS CITY — One and a half tons of debris, including a long-abandoned car, was removed from the bank of the Little Luckiamute River near the falls in Falls City.

The cleanup was part of a larger project to remove invasive plants bordering the river.

“For nearly two decades the riparian zone near the downtown falls in Falls City has housed a variety of waste and non-native vegetation,” City Manager Mac Corthell said. “These invaders caused significant detriments to the local ecosystems, recreation, and the aesthetic value of the city’s namesake falls.”

The project was proposed in lieu of most of a Oregon Department of Environmental Quality fine regarding alleged failures to adequately monitor sewage discharges between 2016 and 2018. The DEQ report and fine resulted in the city updating its policies to prevent monitoring and reporting failures in the future, Corthell said.

DEQ allowed the city to used 80 percent of the money it would have paid in a fine to pay for the brush removal and cleanup project. Two contractors assisted the city’s public works staff: TRTL Enterprises, of Monmouth, helped with the brush cutting, and Jay’s Property Cleaning & Maintenance, of Falls City, assisted with removing the car.

“Other than the car, there were numerous railroad ties, rubber, plastic and other various waste,” Corthell said.

He said the next phase in the project has an educational element.

“The city also engaged with the Falls City High School forestry class to conduct a follow-up project in which forestry class students will plant native species wherever non-native plant life was removed,” Corthell said. “This will help educate community youth, prevent erosion, and establish proper ecosystems for native plants and animals.”