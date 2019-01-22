Friends of DAC making progress

DALLAS — Friends of Dallas Aquatic Center just turned 3 months old, and has hit the ground running.

Formed to provide support for the Dallas Aquatic Center through donations, banner advertising at the center and events, the group is on its way to becoming a nonprofit and will host its first event next month.

“We have sold over $11,000 in banner advertising space to support the pool, and many more banners are pending,” wrote FDAC President Ann Hurd in her report to the group’s board.

The group recently purchased a new swimsuit spinner for the center and raised the $1,400 needed to pay for it in one week through donations, Hurd said.

On Feb. 23, the group will host a “dive-in” movie “Lilo and Stitch” with Les Schwab paying for the licensing and Dallas Cinema owner Jeff Mexico volunteering to set up the projector and sound system.

“We bought a 21-foot by 12-foot screen for the event and anticipate showing more movies in the future,” Hurd said.

FDAC will provide a donor wall and also will have a memorial plaque available for those who wish to donate money in memoriam.

For more information: call or text, 503-551-7303, or email friendsofdac@gmail.com.