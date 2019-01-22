Garus to serve on DSD committee

DALLAS — The Dallas School District approved Dallas business owner Micky Garus to serve on the Citizens Advisory Committee.

The group makes recommendations to the Dallas School Board on how to spend maintenance bond proceeds. Garus is the owner of American Outdoors and owner/general manager of American Glove.

“The last few months we’ve lost several people,” said Facilities Manager Kevin Montague. “We are down six.”

Garus, a former city councilor who recently moved outside the Dallas city limits, also resides outside of the school district. Superintendent Michelle Johnstone said there’s no policy that states a member must live within the district to serve. She noted Garus’ children attend Dallas schools.

“When we think about the broad scope that the COC brings in, I think that Micky Garus being a business owner and being part of our community and having kids in our school can bring to the table some pretty good ideas in terms of bonds,” Johnstone said. “It gives him an opportunity to be engaged in our district and see how those bonds are working and see what is going on with CTE (career and technical education), specifically.”

The vote to approve him wasn’t unanimous.

“He was incredibly divisive on (Dallas) City Council and created more problems than he solved,” said Dave Hunt, who voted no. “He had a personal process that was abrasive and outright offensive to other members.”

Other board members said the committee serves in an advisory capacity and the board is under no obligation to approve its recommendations.

“I have a hard time saying no to anyone who wants to volunteer,” said board member Michael Blanchard. “If you are willing to be a part of the process, we are set up to take all-comers.”