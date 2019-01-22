Perrydale water will be off Jan. 24

PERRYDALE — Perrydale Domestic Water Association system is replacing valves and pipes that will result in a significant loss of pressure in the drinking water system, according to a press release from the association.

This will begin at 7 a.m. on Thursday and continue through most of the day. As a precautionary measure, the association is asking customers to boil water before using for consumption on Thursday and Friday. This is due to the Oregon Department of Transportation project on Highway 99.

For full details: www.perrydalewater.com/odot-project.