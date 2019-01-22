Public Agenda is a listing of upcoming meetings for governmental and nongovernmental agencies in Polk County. To submit a meeting, send it at least two weeks before the actual meeting date to the Itemizer-Observer via email (ionews@polkio.com).

—

Jan. 23

Polk County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Polk County Courthouse, first floor conference room, 850 Main St., Dallas. 503-623-8173.

Jan. 24

Monmouth-Independence Networks Board of Directors — 7:30 a.m., Henry Hill Education Support Center, 750 S. Fifth St., Independence. 503-837-0700.

Jan. 28

Independence Library Board — 4 p.m., Independence Public Library, 175 Monmouth St., Independence. 503-838-1212.

Dallas School Board — 6:30 p.m., Dallas School District office, 111 SW Ash St., Dallas. 503-623-5594

Jan. 29

Polk County Board of Commission work session — 9 a.m., Polk County Courthouse, BOC office, 850 Main St., Dallas. 503-623-8173.

Jan. 30

Polk County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Polk County Courthouse, first floor conference room, 850 Main St., Dallas. 503-623-8173.