Sports schedule

Thursday, Jan. 24
Boys Basketball: South Albany at Dallas, 7 p.m. C.S. Lewis Academy at Perrydale, 7 p.m.
Men’s Basketball: WOU at Central Washington, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Dallas at South Albany, 7 p.m. C.S. Lewis Academy at Perrydale, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 25
Wrestling: Central at South Albany, 10 a.m. Dallas at Resers Tournament of Champions, 9 a.m.
Indoor track and field: WOU at Husky Classic, all day.
Saturday, Jan. 26
Men’s Basketball: WOU at Northwest Nazarene, 7 p.m.
Track and Field: WOU at Husky Classic, all day.
Women’s Basketball: WOU at Montana State University Billings, 7 p.m.
Wrestling: Dallas at Resers Tournament of Champions, 9 a.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 29
Boys Basketball: Central at Silverton, 7 p.m. Dallas at Lebanon, 7 p.m. Perrydale at Crosshill Christian, 7 p.m. Willamette Valley Christian at Falls City, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Silverton at Central, 7 p.m. Lebanon at Dallas, 7 p.m. Perrydale at Crosshill Christian, 5:30 p.m. Willamette Valley Christian at 5:30 p.m.
Swimming: Central, Dallas at Corvallis, 4 p.m.
—
Schedules Subject to Change
Commenting has been disabled for this item.