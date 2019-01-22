Sports schedule

Thursday, Jan. 24

Boys Basketball: South Albany at Dallas, 7 p.m. C.S. Lewis Academy at Perrydale, 7 p.m.

Men’s Basketball: WOU at Central Washington, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball: Dallas at South Albany, 7 p.m. C.S. Lewis Academy at Perrydale, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 25

Wrestling: Central at South Albany, 10 a.m. Dallas at Resers Tournament of Champions, 9 a.m.

Indoor track and field: WOU at Husky Classic, all day.

Saturday, Jan. 26

Men’s Basketball: WOU at Northwest Nazarene, 7 p.m.

Track and Field: WOU at Husky Classic, all day.

Women’s Basketball: WOU at Montana State University Billings, 7 p.m.

Wrestling: Dallas at Resers Tournament of Champions, 9 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 29

Boys Basketball: Central at Silverton, 7 p.m. Dallas at Lebanon, 7 p.m. Perrydale at Crosshill Christian, 7 p.m. Willamette Valley Christian at Falls City, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball: Silverton at Central, 7 p.m. Lebanon at Dallas, 7 p.m. Perrydale at Crosshill Christian, 5:30 p.m. Willamette Valley Christian at 5:30 p.m.

Swimming: Central, Dallas at Corvallis, 4 p.m.

—

Schedules Subject to Change