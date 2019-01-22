Wanted: Recreation inspiration

MONMOUTH — The Monmouth Parks and Recreation Board is currently accepting funding requests for activities that encourage and support recreation in Monmouth city parks.

Eligible applicants include individuals that have lived in Monmouth for at least six months, non-profit organizations based in Monmouth or non-profits with a project leader that is a Monmouth resident.

Examples of recreation activities include: hosting a sport activity or tournament, yard games, yoga, social dancing, walking or bicycling tours, geocaching, scavenger hunts and children’s day camps.

The typical funding amount is $500 and activities must be open to Monmouth residents.

For more information, visit the city’s website at www.ci.monmouth.or.us or contact Suzanne Dufner at (503) 751-0147, sdufner@ci.monmouth.or.us. Applications are due March 4, 2019.