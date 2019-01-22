WOU baseball swinging for the fences

The rundown...

Head coach: Kellen Walker (12 seasons).

2018 Record: 21-27, Great Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament Champions

Key returners: Junior Connor McCord, infielder and pitcher, senior Jared McDonald, catcher, senior Cam Walker, pitcher.

Newcomers to watch: Senior Collin Runge, infielder and catcher, senior Patrick Chung, infielder.

Outlook for the season: With Western Oregon University head baseball coach Kellen Walker back in action from taking time off last season, the Wolves baseball team is gearing up for another successful spring, coming in hot after nabbing the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament Championship in May.

“We’re excited with the group that we have,” said head coach Kellen Walker. “It’s a talented group who’s been extremely diligent and productive with their day-in, day-out work,” he said. “It’s a mix and match of some really talented freshman and some younger guys, and then also some veteran transfers and guys who have been with the program for a while, so we’re excited about where things are at, and also trying to capitalize on the next three weeks before we open up.”

It was a sluggish start last year for the Wolves, who ended the season 21-27. It took some for the team to find its groove, and once it did, the Wolves hit their season out of the park.

“We started off pretty slow,” said McDonald. “We started out 0-7, and then we kind of figured it out ... how to play our game about the third series of the year, and I think we never looked back, really. We didn’t lose a series in conference, the only two were in the beginning.”

This year will be different for the Wolves for a number of reasons.

“Last year is going to be different from this year because we have our head coach back from last year, and that just gives us a different feel, too,” McCord said.

Their playing field is outfitted with a new drainage system that was installed over the summer, with the goal of allowing more home games for the Wolves, whereas last year many of their home games were routed to Portland.

“We’re thankful that the school was able to help us with those issues that us and softball had,” Walker said. “It’s been a fortunate winter and fall weather-wise so far, so I don’t think (the drainage system) has been pushed to the limit yet ... but it’s definitely positive and better than it was in the past.”

Another difference is the leadership roles upperclassman, including McCord and McDonald, will have to play, stepping up to the plate to make up for nine graduated seniors.

“Last year we lost quite a few guys, but I think the coaches have done a really good job of bringing in some new dudes to provide for us,” McCord said. “We’re gonna be good pretty much all up and down on the lineup.”

McDonald agreed with his teammate.

“We have depth; that’s something I feel like we have more of this year,” he said. “I think it’s gonna be a special year, I really do.”

As they bring up the new guys, McDonald said he hopes to help instill in them the team’s existing culture, which he believes is crucial to the team’s success.

“Have fun and play the game, while also working hard,” he said. “We do the little things here, and that’s the biggest thing, is doing the little things day in and day out. This is my second school and I think this place does it incredible how they keep the culture.”

Prior to transferring to WOU, McDonald attended Grand Canyon University, but switched “because of baseball,” he said.

Feb. 8 kicks off the team’s first series in Lewiston, Idaho, and McCord says he’s ready to get the season going.

“Just ready to get out and put your nose to the grindstone and hopefully get a few wins at those first few series,” he said.

McDonald said his goal for this year is pretty simple: “With it being my senior year, it sounds kind of cliché, but I just wanna have fun,” he said. “I want to go out there and play baseball, play the game I love with the guys I love, and just take it one step at a time. I want to have fun and live in the moment, the rest will come.”



For the Wolves full baseball schedule, visit www.wouwolves.com.