WOU Softball picked third in GNAC preseason poll

MONMOUTH — Grabbing 41 votes, the Western Oregon University softball team was picked to repeat its finish in the conference standings by taking third in the GNAC Coaches’ Preseason Poll, the league announced on Thursday. Northwest Nazarene edged Central Washington, 61 to 59 votes, to take the top spot and the favorite’s role for the season. NNU collected five first-place votes to three for the Wildcats. The two teams shared the regular-season title last season as both programs finished with a 19-9 GNAC record in 2018. Western Oregon continued to be the most consistent squad in the GNAC as the Wolves posted its sixth consecutive winning season (28-25) and qualified for its sixth straight GNAC Championships. Western finished third in the GNAC with a .303 batting average and .453 slugging percentage last season.