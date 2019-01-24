WVCH not renewing CCO status for 2020 No changes in coverage or service for 100,000 Marion and Polk county members in 2019

SALEM — On January 23, 2019, the Board of Directors of Willamette Valley Community Health (WVCH), a CCO dedicated to serving Marion and Polk county residents covered by the Oregon Health Plan since 2012, voted with three abstentions, not to submit a letter of intent to apply for CCO 2.0, according to a WVCH news release.

The Oregon Health Authority is currently going through a process to select the coordinated care organizations (CCOs) that will serve the Oregon Health Plan’s one million members from 2020-2024. Letters of intent to apply to serve Oregon Health Plan members for the next five years of coordinated care contracts, also known as "CCO 2.0," are due to OHA on February 1.

“Willamette Valley Community Health...will continue to be the CCO for Marion and Polk counties through 2019," said WVCH Board Chair Maggie Hudson, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Santiam Hospital, in a statement. "There will be no changes in coverage or service for our members for the remainder of this year.”

She said WVCH will work with OHA to help with a smooth transition for members which will start Jan. 1, 2020.

About Willamette Valley Community Health

WVCH is a coordinated care organization (CCO) that serves Marion and Polk county residents covered by the Oregon Health Plan.

They coordinate a network of over 600 healthcare providers, including physical, dental, and mental illness health and addiction specialists for more than 100,000 members.

About Coordinated Care Organizations

A Coordinated Care Organization is a network of all types of healthcare providers (physical health care, addictions and mental health care and dental care providers) who work together in their local communities to serve people who receive health care coverage under the Oregon Health Plan (Medicaid).

CCOs focus on prevention and helping people manage chronic conditions, like diabetes. This helps reduce unnecessary emergency room visits and gives people support to be healthy.