Albany man pleads guilty to selling substantial amount of methamphetamine

DALLAS -- Frank Joseph Guida IV, of Albany, was sentenced in Polk County Circuit Court to serve 10 years in prison for selling “super substantial” quantities of methamphetamines during several undercover narcotics operations between May and August of 2018.

Guida, 24, pleaded guilty on Thursday in Polk County Circuit Court to seven counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance before Circuit Court Judge Rafael A. Caso.

Guida will also be required serve a 36-month period of post-prison supervision upon his release and pay $10,700 in investigation related expenses.

The case was prosecuted by the Polk County District Attorney’s Office and investigated by the Polk Interagency Narcotics Team (P.O.I.N.T.).

