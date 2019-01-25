Polk Homeless Connect needs donations, volunteers The annual event is Jan. 30 at Dallas' Valley Life Center

DALLAS – The annual Polk Homeless Connect is Wednesday (Jan. 30) in Dallas, and organizers need more volunteers and donations to help the unsheltered homeless.

The event is held in January each year to offer services to the homeless and conduct a "point-in-time" count of those who are unsheltered.

Organizer Heather Wright said donations of sleeping bags, tents, tarps, flashlights, batteries, and new underwear and socks are needed.

“Those who participate in the survey will receive a free sleeping bag, if they get to event,” Wright said.

Buses will run routes from areas outside Dallas to the event if people need rides, Wright said.

She said volunteers are needed to assist participants the day of the connect.

Those interested in volunteering can call 971-599-3845 or email polkconnectvolunteers@gmail.com.

A point-in-time count also will take place on Jan. 30 to get a count of the number of people living unsheltered in Polk County. Survey teams will be in Monmouth and Independence, Grand Ronde and West Salem to conduct surveys. A count team will work at the connect, as well.

The event runs 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Valley Life Center, 1795 SE Miller Ave., Dallas. Participants will be allowed to wait inside the church starting at 6:30 a.m.

Wright said the connect is just for the unsheltered homeless and Mid-Valley Community Action’s Arches program employees will be on-site screening guests for eligibility.

Services available at the connect are: basic medical screenings; behavioral health assistance; information on benefits available; bike repair; dental care; pet care; assistance getting DMV identification; haircuts; showers; and information about housing programs, job assistance and veterans’ services.

Wright said organizers added washing machines this year so participants can wash their clothes.

“We try to add something every year to the services on-site,” she said.

For more information on the connect: 503-507-4579.