Oregon Department of Education releases grad rates

POLK COUNTY – Graduation rates for 2017-18 at local schools show little movement from the previous year, according to data released by the Oregon Department of Education on Thursday.

The rates track the group of students who enrolled as freshmen in 2014-15, calculating those who graduated within four years, adjusted for those who transferred in or out of the school system. Also included in the report is the percentage of students who were freshman in 2013-14 who completed graduation requirements within five years.

Statewide, graduation rates increased 2 percent to nearly 79 percent, the report said.

“How our state provides for the needs of our children is a marker of who we are as a community,” said Gov. Kate Brown in a statement following the release of the new rates. “Every student in Oregon deserves an education that sets them up for success and helps them graduate from high school with a plan for the future.”

While comparisons haven’t been released for 2018, the latest National Center for Education Statistics Condition of Education report had Oregon's graduation rate hovering toward the bottom of the list when compared to other states. At 77 percent in 2017, the Oregon had the second lowest, beating only New Mexico at 71 percent, according to the NCES report.

ODE includes in the report four-year and five-year “completer” rates, defined as including “students who earned a standard high school diploma, as well as those who were awarded and extended high school diploma, adult high school diploma, or GED with the four or five years being measured.”

Locally, rates for most districts stayed relatively flat.

Perrydale’s graduation rate rose slightly to 95.83 percent from 94.44 percent for 2016-17 school year. The school’s four-year completer rate is the same as its graduation rate, 95.83 percent.

Central’s four-year graduation rate dropped, but less than two points from 83.69 percent to 81.97 percent. The high school four-year completer rate also dropped from 84.98 percent to 82.79 percent.

In Dallas, the on-time graduation rate improved district-wide from 74.80 percent to 75.52 percent, while the four-year completer rate increased slightly from 78.05 percent to 79.25 percent.

Falls City’s rates dropped more than 4 percentage points from 75 percent to 70.59 percent for 2017-18. Four-year completer rates were the same as the on-time graduation rate.

To see the report: https://www.oregon.gov/ode.

