Community notebook

Spanish conversation club Tuesday

The Independence Public Library will host Conversation Club at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Practice speaking Spanish or English in an environment welcoming to all levels. Activities for children will also be available.

Refreshments will be provided. Also at the library, Tech Tuesday will bring Squish Circuits at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Learn the basics of circuits at this interactive program using conductive clay and LED lights.

Escape room to raise money for youth

An “Escape the Cabin” event will be on Friday and Saturday, and again on Feb. 8 and 9, in Ediger Hall at 775 E. Ellendale Ave., Dallas.

Time slots are available throughout the days, starting at 1 p.m. on Fridays and 9 a.m. on Saturdays. Cost is $60 for up to six people.

Participants will have 60 minutes to put their wits to the test and try and escape the cabin. Proceeds benefit youths from the Dallas Alliance Church and others in the youth group.

For more information or to RSVP: 503-623-2265 or 503-983-8281. Email m.lawson@dallasalliance.org.

Davis to read Monday at WOU

A reading by nationally acclaimed poet and environmentalist Todd Davis will be at 4:30 p.m. on Monday at Hamersly Library room 107, at Western Oregon University.

Davis teaches environmental literature and writing at Penn State University. The event is free.

For more information: Henry Hughes, hughesh@wou.edu.