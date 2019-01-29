CYS hosts board meeting

The Central Youth Sports program is hosting a meeting on Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. to discuss with the community about input on funds earmarked for an artificial turf field to be re-allocated for improvements on all fields, buildings, and equipment used for CYS baseball. The meeting will be held at the CYS new office at Monmouth Christian Church. The program is also starting registration for T-ball and baseball. Those interested can register online at https://tshq.bluesombrero.com/Default.aspx?tabid=2419553 or visit the CYS office at Monmouth Christian Church on Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m.