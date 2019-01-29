Former councilor bids farewell to city service

DALLAS — Do what is the best for Dallas.

That’s the advice former Dallas city councilor Jim Fairchild left with members of the council on Jan. 22, when he was recognized for his 20 years of service to the city.

Fairchild, who split his two decades in elected office between serving on the council and as mayor, resigned before beginning his next term as councilor due to health concerns.

Mayor Brian Dalton presented Fairchild with a plaque and gave the audience at the meeting a short recap of the former mayor’s time with the city.

“He’s traveled all over the United States for Dallas, representing Dallas. He often, probably always, did this on his own dime,” Dalton said. “He’s given a whole lot back to the city. Jim’s been an extraordinary ambassador for Dallas. He improved Dallas in so many ways.”

Dalton said Fairchild was highly involved in the League of Oregon Cities and National League of Cities. In both places, he has a reputation of working hard on behalf of the people of Dallas.

“He’s also very famous among his fellow mayors, and the people at the League of Oregon Cities. He was president of the League of Oregon Cities, and very well-remembered over there,” Dalton said. “People ask about him all the time.”

Jake Boone, a League of Oregon Cities board member, spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting, giving Fairchild an emotional thank you for his service.

Boone said he’s grateful for Fairchild’s guidance to new and younger councilors.

“You don’t need me to tell you he’s a helluva guy, but in a situation like this, there aren’t enough words,” Boone said. “I’m here to convey the gratitude, the respect, and the love of the league, its board and the staff and every damn city in the state for all that you’ve done for us. Thank you.”

Bob Brannigan, with the Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce and former administrator for West Valley Hospital, also praised Fairchild’s service to the Dallas area.

“When I first came here, Jim was on the hospital foundation board and served that board as faithfully as he’s served so many other things in this community,” Brannigan said. “I’m proud to have known you. You’re a great guy. Thank you, Jim.”

The audience gave Fairchild a standing ovation when he accepted the plaque from Dalton.

Before serving on the council, Fairchild was a drama teacher and football coach, where he said he worked to bridge the gap between “the jocks” and “the intellectuals.”

Fairchild said he also tried to find ways to look past differences on the council for the greater good.

“Let’s go and look for the differences, yes, but at the same time, as we go through with these differences, let’s just be sure that we are looking around saying, ‘What is the best thing we can do for the city of Dallas?’” he said.

Fairchild returned the gratitude to the council and those there to support him.

“The 10 years as mayor were phenomenal,” he said. “All in all, it’s just been a great ride. Thank you.”