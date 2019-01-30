Grad rates show little movement for local schools

POLK COUNTY — At almost 96 percent, Perrydale School’s graduation rate is the best in Polk County.

2017-18 graduation rates Central: 82 percent (on-time grad rate); 83 percent (four-year completer rate); 87 percent (five-year grad rate); 89 percent (five-year completer rate). Dallas: 75.5 percent (on-time grad rate); 79 percent (four-year completer rate); 78 percent (five-year grad rate); 82 percent (five-year completer rate). Falls City:71 percent (on-time grad rate); 83 percent (four-year completer rate); 75 percent (five-year grad rate); 83 percent (five-year completer rate). Perrydale: 96 percent (on-time grad rate); 96 percent (four-year completer rate); 100 percent (five-year grad rate); 100 percent (five-year completer rate).

Perrydale’s 2017-18 grad rate is an improvement from the previous year’s 94 percent, and continues a pattern of graduation rates that are better than 90 percent and occasionally reach 100 percent.

The Oregon Department of Education released graduation rates for all schools and statewide averages on Thursday.

Those rates track the group of students who enrolled as freshmen in 2014-15, calculating those who graduated within four years, adjusted for those who transferred in or out of the school system. Also included in the report is the percentage of students who were freshman in 2013-14 who completed graduation requirements within five years.

The state also reports four- or five-year completer rates, defined as including “students who earned a standard high school diploma, as well as those who were awarded an extended high school diploma, adult high school diploma, or GED with the four or five years being measured.”

Perrydale Superintendent Eric Milburn said the school’s level of success in getting students to the finish line is attributed to the relationships teachers build with kids.

“All of our teachers know our kids pretty well, so they really work with them on a one-on-one level,” Milburn said. “Because they know them so well, if any kid starts to have any problems or concerns, the teachers all work together to make sure they are working with that student, contacting parents. They’re doing anything that they can to make sure that student is trying to be successful.”

In recent years, the school has developed an “Opportunity for Improvement” list, which includes those students with a D or F in a class.

“We let the kid know where they are at, and the parents as well, so we can work with them so they can improve their grades,” Milburn said.

He said in some years, a student or two doesn’t earn graduation requirements, but the school will follow up to see if those students are enrolled to finish their diploma or in a GED program.

“Every once in while we have some kids, maybe they’ve moved into the district low on credits or maybe they have fallen through without the full effort they need to graduate. We are still trying to follow through with them after their four-year completion date,” he said. “It’s like a family here to make sure that kids succeed in all that they do.”

Central’s graduation rate fell less than 2 percent, from nearly 84 percent to 82 percent.

“That could be seen as statistically insignificant. It’s significant to me,” said Central Superintendent Jennifer Kubista. “But I think that the positive is that we are above the state average, but knowing that we have work still to do to get kids graduated and prepared, both career- and college-ready.”

The statewide average is 79 percent.

Kubista noted several demographics where the district performed better than the state average, including Hispanic/Latino students, underserved race and ethnicity, economically disadvantaged students, and students with disabilities.

“It’s just really exciting data and information that we are being able to support all students across the high school,” Kubista said.

Central High School Principal Donna Servignat has made changes that Kubista believes will result in higher graduation rates in the future. The first is tracking freshmen to make sure that they are earning the credits needed to graduate.

“She has been very clear with me about, we need to start this sooner,” Kubista said.

The school is formulating a data set that will allow administrators and a team of teachers to access student grades and the number of credits they’ve earned toward a diploma.

“If you can catch them early, then you are at an advantage, because then you know who might be falling behind and how can you get the supports for them,” Kubista said.

Another new program is a “Care Team” to make connections with kids who might be missing school or have other issues holding them back. The team builds plans to help those students stay engaged.

“We’re flat. I’m not happy about that. We have work to do,” Kubista said of this year’s rate. “I know that we have the right people in the room at the high school.”

In Dallas, the on-time graduation rate improved district-wide less than 1 percent to 75.5 percent, while the four-year completer rate increased slightly from 78 percent to 79 percent.

“We continue to just work hard to find ways to meet kids and find out what their needs are to help them to get to that diploma,” said Dallas High School Principal Steve Spencer.

He said the high school has implemented programs in recent years that he believes will pay dividends in higher graduation rates in the future.

This is the second year of “advisory group,” in which freshman are assigned to a teacher to be their advisor all four years of high school, he said.

“We are in year two of that, and we feel really strongly that that is beginning to help us to have a connection with our students,” Spencer said. “As we get closer to having that for a four-year process, we are really hoping we see great results.”

Like Central, Dallas will focus on the progress its freshman class makes throughout the first year of high school. Assistant principals Kim Kellison and Ryan Sticka have worked with LaCreole Middle School administrators, counselors and teachers to develop ways to ease the transition into high school.

“We talked about what it was like for a freshman to actually come from the eighth-grade to the high school, and what a huge transition that is,” Kellison said. “How could we ease the angst, then the really complicated feelings they have in our building for the first quarter?”

Developed out of those discussion is Dragon Preview Night, a presentation for freshmen to better prepare them for the high school environment.

Kellison said in 2016-17, the percentage of freshmen who were on track to graduate was 70 percent. Last year, that rate jumped 10 points to 80 percent. This year, the goal is 85 percent.

Spencer said all students at DHS receive weekly updates on their grades.

“Teachers help them by prioritizing, setting goals for that week that they are trying to meet by that Friday,” he said. “If there’s additional help that they need in class, there is a period in the class schedule that is designed specifically for them to go get that help.”

Falls City’s rates dropped about 4 percentage points from 75 percent to 71 percent for 2017-18. Four-year completer rates were the same as the on-time graduation rate.

Superintendent Art Houghtaling said of the 17 students in the 2017-18 graduating class, nine of them were enrolled in Falls City at least since their freshman year. The remaining eight transferred in after their freshman year. Eight of the nine who were in the district since their freshman year graduated on time and one is finishing up requirements now, Houghtaling said.

“We are doing everything we can to graduate all of our kids. We have meetings with parents. We have meetings with kids,” Houghtaling said. “We are really dependent upon the group of kids we get. We do everything we can. We have credit recovery opportunities for our kiddos. We have times during the day that they can take credit recovery on the computer instead of (re)taking a face-to-face class with a teacher.”

In an effort to engage all students, Falls City has a careers class that doesn’t just focus on getting students into four-year universities, but explores careers that require certificates or two-year degrees.

“We try to find out what do they want to do,” Houghtaling said. “Some kids are college-bound and some kids just like I want to get my diploma and go to a trade school or want go into the military, or whatever it might be. We are working with them, trying to figure out what is the best route.”

This year, Falls City High School started a “freshmen success class,” which has students meeting with a teacher on a daily basis to review their progress and how to make improvements. Houghtaling said research points to keeping freshmen on track is a strong indicator of whether they will graduate.

“If your freshmen are on track – at the end of their freshmen year, if they have six credits -- the likelihood of them actually graduating becomes a lot higher,” he said. “If they don’t have six credits under their belt, it becomes a lot more challenging.”

At Falls City, freshman classes are typically core classes needed for graduation credits. If they fail those, they must be made up. Part of the class each week is going over each student’s “bag” report – behavior, attendance and grades.

“The kids are constantly looking at their grades and putting in their forefront of what can I do to improve my grade in fill-in-the-blank class?” Houghtaling said.

He said the freshmen success teacher and the school counselor will meet with all parents this year to talk about how their children are doing and to prevent them from falling behind.

“Usually if you fail your freshman year, it’s probably not a class that you like,” he said. “So, how do we build engagement? These are all conversations that we are having as a school and as a district.”

Statewide, graduation rates increased 2 percent to nearly 79 percent, the report said.

While comparisons haven’t been released for 2018, the last National Center for Education Statistics Condition of Education report had Oregon graduation rate hovering toward the bottom of the list. At 77 percent in 2017, the state had the second lowest, ahead of New Mexico at 71 percent, according to the NCES report.

To see the graduation rate report: https://www.oregon.gov/ode/reports-and-data/students/Pages/Cohort-Graduation-Rate.aspx.