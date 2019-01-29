LaCreole invites guests to learn about Civil War at expo

DALLAS — Fifty-two projects highlighting details of the Civil War, from its start at Fort Sumter to the Gettysburg Address, to revolutionary ship-making technology, were on display in LaCreole Middle School’s library on Thursday.

The demonstrations were the capstone project on a two-week study of the American Civil War for LaCreole’s eighth-graders.

History teacher James Moran said students learned about pre-Civil War society, slavery and the antebellum South before studying the war years. The projects were a way for students to focus on a topic of their choice, and to experience learning through doing, he said.

“The thing about project-based learning is it’s more the process than the outcome,” Moran said. “I had one group of kids try to make a video game and they failed at it, but they understand what to do better next time. It’s that process that is as important as the content.”

Moran said instead of each pair presenting discoveries to him and their classmates, he arranged to have fourth- and fifth-grade students from Whitworth Elementary School come to listen to his students’ presentations.

“That was all part of (Principal Jamie) Richardson’s idea of making it authentic, meaning that they are not just presenting to each other, but they are presenting to a different audience,” Moran said. “It kind of ups the ante because you aren’t just presenting to Mr. Moran or to your friend, you are presenting to strangers.”

Each pair of eighth-graders tried to find little-known pieces of history on their topics.

Project partners Jamie Ames and Allen Duncan found that no soldiers died during the April 12, 1861, bombardment at Fort Sumter, a Union-held fort at Charleston Harbor in South Carolina. It was the next day, when Union soldiers evacuated the fort, when soldiers were accidentally killed or wounded.

Jamie and Allen said they picked Fort Sumter because it was the beginning of the war.

“This is my favorite part of history,” Allen said. “I know a lot about it, and it’s the start of it.”

Dallas Glazner and McKenna Metzler researched the Gettysburg Address, and learned that Abraham Lincoln’s famous speech had second billing when the it was given. Edward Everett, the former senator and Harvard University president, renowned for his oratory skills at the time, delivered the two-and-a-half-hour keynote address before Lincoln had the opportunity to speak.

McKenna said the crowd was beginning to leave by the time Lincoln took the stage for his much shorter speech.

“It kind of bugs me that people just left,” Dallas said.

Steve Betschart, a former teacher and Civil War re-enactor, was invited to the expo. He and three other re-enactors attended in full Civil War uniforms and walked around listening to students talk about their projects and asked questions.

“When Lincoln got up, he spoke for two and a half minutes, and he was done before people even (settled) down,” he told the McKenna and Dallas. “It took a while for people to read in the paper about it. It’s an amazing speech. Lincoln wrote it himself, unlike all the president’s speech writers today.”

Betschart asked McKenna what she liked about the speech.

“I’ve always loved the address,” she said. “I like how important it is and how deep the words are.”

Ben Fink and Konrad Dillmann wanted to focus on Civil War technology, and found that the first successful use of iron ships was during the Civil War. They studied the USS Monitor and the CSS Virginia for their project called “Ironclad Ships.”

“These were the first iron, metal ships that were used,” Konrad said.

“They were just a better alternative to wood ships,” Ben added. “They were stronger. They were more powerful and had a longer life than wooden ships.”

Slower than wooden ships at the time, the iron ships still held an advantage, they said.

“They never really had to run,” Konrad said. “They just had to be able to fight because nothing could really take them down.”

Before the Whitworth students arrived, the eighth-graders got in some last-minute practice on their presentations.

The Whitworth students were eager to see what the eighth-graders learned about the Civil War.

“I know that when you put a lot into a project, it makes a difference to have a meaningful audience to present to,” said Whitworth fifth-grade teacher Kristen Goulding. “So, I thought it was a great opportunity for them. Also, it’s good for my kids to get out into the community and experience things.”

Once the fifth-grade class arrived, the room buzzed with the voices of the LaCreole and Whitworth students.

With so much to compete for attention, Jamie and Allen devised a way to make their project and lesson memorable for the younger students: They attached Jolly Ranchers to cards with information about Fort Sumter.

“I just know that they will want candy,” Jamie said, smiling.

