Letters to the editor for Jan. 30

Paradise fundraiser a success

We would like to thank all the people and organizations that made our Paradise Fundraiser so successful last Sunday, Jan. 20. The event was held at Latitude One restaurant in Dallas, sponsored by the Downtown Dallas Association and paid for by CSR Enterprises, a local wild land ﬁreﬁghting company. They paid for all the food and wages so 100 percent of the $3,065 raised could be donated to the Paradise ﬁre station. The young people from the Hocus Pocus small animal 4-H club were volunteer servers and General Rental donated banquet chaffers for our buffet. Dallas Fire Department had sent four ﬁreﬁghters to the Paradise ﬁre and two of the ﬁremen, Brad Moreland and Zach Leigh, stayed the whole day to answer questions from the crowd and talk about their experience. The generosity of our community and the dedication of our ﬁre department is why we all love living in this small town with big hearts.

Marlene Cox and

all Latitude One staff

Dallas

Fire district could hold pitfalls

Reading the recent article summarizing the effort to consolidate fire services raises a number of concerns.

I would urge the Dallas city councilors to exercise extreme caution and due diligence in evaluating this proposal.

In political science, there’s a campaign tool called “glittering generalities.” Great sounding slogans completely devoid of substance.

These certainly abound here: “make Dallas much safer,” “optimizing the individual agency strengths and diminishing the individual agency weaknesses,” “develop an improved service delivery mechanism,” “work efficiently together to provide a higher level of service.” All sound great, but where’s the substance? Nowhere.

Sign up now, they say, and all will come to fruition. In other words, sign a blank check.

Remember Cover Oregon? Or the ODOT computer system? Or the education czar. Millions spent with no results.

The Dallas city council is responsible to the citizens of Dallas, and no one else.

Demand a cost-benefit analysis detailing exactly what Dallas would gain (or lose) if this scheme gains fruition.

One thing Dallas would certainly lose is control of its own fire department.

In government, at all levels, there’s a tendency known as “empire building.” This scheme seems to fit that pattern.

One can only wonder what the increasing PERS expenses would be. Nothing being said on that subject, either.

Let’s call this scheme by what it is, a pig in a poke — Something is sold or bought without the buyer knowing its true nature or value, especially when buying without inspecting the item beforehand.

As the editor has proposed, final approval of this should be reserved for the voters.

James W. Krehmke

Dallas

Community effort helps cheer team

They say, “No man is an island.” But as a coach, and public educators in general, it can sure feel that way. Not anymore. Due to amazing support from our community, we have reached our fundraising goal to go to the National Cheer Competition. To say I am humbled by the generosity, support, and advocacy shown to and on behalf of our team is a gross understatement. I knew we lived in a great community, but I feel truly blessed to be a part of it. Many people, if they could not donate directly, shared our pleas on social media, donated cans, and spread the word. Every single bit of it helped. I am beyond grateful to them and to the I-O for spotlighting these incredible athletes. Special thanks to Polk County Commissioner, Mike Ainsworth, who was instrumental in advocating for our team, the Panther Club for their generous donation that left me speechless. The Elks Lodge, Jimmy-Z, Central Thespians, Arena Sports Grill, Central Football and countless others who donated and continue to do so. These student-athletes are going to have a priceless experience and a memory to carry with them for the rest of their lives, because of you.

Megan Smith

Independence

Thought-provoking conversation appreciated

Last Friday night, along with about 15 other Dallas residents, I attended a conversation at the Dallas library. We talked about the purpose of public education in a program created by Oregon Humanities. It seemed like a most timely topic, since the legislature is considering education expenditures and Dallas schools are trying to determine how to best educate Dallas students. I really enjoyed talking with fellow citizens about what we wanted and hoped for our schools and students. We have given our teachers a huge task: fixing all of society’s ills, on a limited budget and with only 180 five-hour days per year. The discussion gave me a better understanding of the teacher strikes we have seen in recent years. It also made me determined to pay more attention to our school board, which makes decisions on our behalf.

Thank you to the teachers in our schools who work within tough constraints to try to mold our children into well-rounded, capable persons. Thank you also to the Dallas Public Library and Mark Johnson for bringing this and other conversations to Dallas.

Dale Derouin

Dallas