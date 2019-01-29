McCord, McDonald named to NCBWA West Region Preseason Team

MONMOUTH – Picking up where they left off after successful 2018 campaigns, Western Oregon’s Connor McCord and Jared McDonald were selected to the 2019 NCBWA All-West Region Preseason Team this week.

McCord, a junior, was named as a first baseman while McDonald, a senior, was selected at catcher. Both players were named to the preseason’s second team after earning All-GNAC honors a year ago.

McDonald started 46 of Western Oregon’s 48 games a season ago and made an appearance in all but one contest for the GNAC Tournament champions. McDonald hit .349 on the season and had a team-leading 24 extra-base hits.

McCord started all 48 games during his sophomore season and ended the year with a .306 batting average. McCord belted a team-high 11 home runs and paced the club with 48 RBI. McCord also logged eight appearances (four starts) from the mound.