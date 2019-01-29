New Dallas councilor takes oath

DALLAS — Larry Briggs was on the verge of applying to serve on the Dallas Planning Commission when he was notified that the Dallas City Council had voted to have him serve the four-year term that Jim Fairchild had resigned.

He found out the day after the Jan. 7 meeting during which the vote took place, but needed some time to contemplate whether he wanted to step up.

“I confirmed my acceptance that Friday,” Briggs said following his first meeting on Jan. 22.

Briggs received the fifth-most votes in November’s city council election to fill the four seats up for election. The council voted to ask Briggs first, then the sixth- and seventh-place candidates in that order if Briggs declined to serve.

The city didn’t have to take that step.

“I was honored and excited to hear that the opportunity was presented to me,” Briggs said.

He was sworn in at the beginning of the council’s Jan. 22, the same night the council honored Fairchild for his 20 years in service to the city.

Briggs said the top challenges facing the city now are: fire and EMS service consolidation, maintaining fiscal stability and keeping the downtown business district vital.

The council took two votes on Jan. 22, but Briggs said he needs a lot more experience before he can describe what it is like to be one of the nine people making decisions on behalf of the citizens of Dallas.

“It’s a little too early to tell,” Briggs said.

In other business, the council:

• Approved a supplemental budget to account for revenue and expenditures not included in the 2018-19 budget when it was approved. Among the revenue sources are proceeds from the public safety fee for additional police officers and firefighters; reimbursement for sending firefighters and equipment to battle blazes in California; the sale of the Carnegie Building; and income from a five-year lease of the old RadioShack building to Willamette Valley Fiber, the company installing a fiber network in Dallas.