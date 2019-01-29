Old truck gets new life

FALLS CITY — This week, the Polk County Museum will become the proud new owner of an old fire engine.

The city of Falls City put three of its fire engines on surplus, including a 1963 Western State fire engine that the city had tried unsuccessfully to sell for eight years.

That’s when City Manager Mac Corthell contacted the museum about donating it.

“This has been used as a 4X4 response rig and parade rig,” Corthell said in a report to the Falls City City Council. “The fire department does not currently have the ability to store this vehicle, leaving the public workshop on the Mill lot as the only viable storage location and rendering the vehicle unused for fire responses.”

Polk County Historical Society President David Moellenberndt said the museum is happy to receive the truck.

“Instead of just discarding it or recycling it, they wanted to know if we wanted it. Of course, we said yes,” Moellenberndt said. “We’re happy to get it, excited. We’re going to keep the siren on it, so we can turn on the siren.”

He said the museum won’t let the truck sit around in its retirement. It will be used as a parade vehicle, replacing the 1935 Gerlinger Carrier, machinery used at mills to load and move lumber. It’s getting on in years and is becoming difficult to drive.

The museum might also host a class with the Falls City Fire Department to talk about the truck’s more than five decades of service.

The truck will be on display at other special events, such as Family Day in March.

“I’m sure we will find several things to do with it,” said Paul Denny, the historical society’s vice president.

“Paul would prefer to drive it himself,” Moellenberndt said. “He fell in love with it when we went over there to take a look at it.”

Corthell said he will have the ownership transfer paperwork completed last week and will then deliver the truck.

The city put a 1992 Ford Ranger, an unused public works vehicle, and a rarely used 1986 Ford fire pumper on surplus as well. In addition to the sale proceeds on those two vehicles, the city will save more than $2,700 in insurance premiums on all three.



Moellenberndt said donations like the fire vehicle are critical to the museum expanding its collection.

“It very important. It’s what we live on,” he said. “We get no support from the county at all. We are all self-supporting and everything in here is donated at one time or another.”