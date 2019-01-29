Pedee News

Audrey Cameron hosted the old Pedee community Bible study for lunch at her home on January 16th, a combination reunion and birthday party for Donna Baldwin, whose birthday was on January 8. Besides Audrey and Donna, Joan Kaiser, Deanne Maddux, and myself were there. Also joining the group was Deanne’s granddaughter Sarah, who lives with her family in the Maddux’s yellow house on the corner of Maple Grove and Kings Valley Highway. The Bible study started around 45 years ago and lasted till we all got too busy with our kids’ activities. Several members have passed away at this point. We’re all 76 and above and look darned good for our ages.

—

There are at least three new houses going up in Pedee, as well as several that are for sale. Dave and Barbara Sullivan are building a house on Kings Valley Highway just north of Pedee Creek Road, and are doing most the work themselves. When they’re done, Barbara will have a sewing room to die for, for her sewing and quilting work. Kendall and Debbie Cates are building on Maple Grove, not too far from where they were originally, and Andrew and Stephanie Weston have bought the house just inside the city limits of Pedee that had been started several years ago and not completed. They, too, are doing most of the work themselves.

—

Stephanie Weston, a financial services consultant at the Oregon State Credit Union in Monmouth, recently received one of only seven awards given to employees, at their Winter Gala dinner and awards ceremony. She was awarded the Gene Hatfield Outstanding Community Contributor trophy for her extensive volunteer work. Quite an impressive honor!

—

The Tryoneers 4-H Club is meeting regularly on the first and third Saturday mornings at 10 a.m. now. The group completed their first sewing project, making fun pillowcases, so this next month will be concentrating on foods projects, so, kids, if sewing wasn’t your interest, come out for cooking.