Perrydale girls overtake C.S. Lewis

PERRYDALE — The Perrydale Pirates girls basketball team clinched a 57-22 blowout victory on Thursday against C.S. Lewis.

The first two minutes of the game went scoreless for both teams, with the Pirates getting good looks at the basket but unable to execute due to sloppy play.

“We have a tendency to be ... well, we’re sloppy with the ball, we’re careless,” said head coach Terry Newton, “and to be in the top five or six teams, which I think we are, you have to be more careful with the ball, especially when you’re a smaller team. Rebound opportunities don’t come around as much, so ball value’s gotta be huge.”

Senior Alyssa Lux agreed with Newton, saying that it’s easy to take the game for granted against a team like C.S. Lewis.

“For us, I think it’s more of, we just kind of come out like, ‘oh it’s just C,S. Lewis,’ but in order to be a good team, and to be a better team than them, we need to come out strong every time,” said Lux. “I definitely think we come out a lot slower, so we just have to really work on coming out at our best in every single game that we play.”

At halftime, the score was 28-6.

Third quarter, the Pirates continued to score against their opponent’s weaker attempts at defense, and closed it out 43-9.

Fourth quarter, the Lions fell into some trouble when one of their players fell and got hurt, needing to sit the rest of the game out, resulting in a game of four against five, but nabbing 13 more points before the buzzer rang out to end the game.

As the regular season dwindles, Newton said things are looking good for districts in a few weeks.

“We’re doing well,” he said, “It’s a really good group of girls; we’re a really good team. It’s been a great season. We’re 15-4, you can’t ask for a lot more. Every team we lost to has been in the top five. I’m happy.”

The Pirates travel to Crosshill Christian on Tuesday after press time.