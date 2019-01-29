Power & Light building nears completion

MONMOUTH — It’s almost moving day for the staff of Monmouth Power & Light.

The team is currently housed in three different modulars in a city yard it shares with public works and Monmouth-Independence Network.

Chuck Thurman, MPL superintendent, expects to move to the Ecols Street location in February.

The new space is large enough for everyone to be in the same building, and the truck bays are tall enough to prevent scraping the equipment.

“It will be so nice to have truck bays high enough that trucks won’t hit them,” Thurman told the Monmouth City Council during a Dec. 4 work session.

The last time a truck hit the top of the old bay, it cost $8,000 to repair the building and $5,000 to repair the truck, he said.

On a recent tour of the new building, Thurman compared the new facility to the old in terms of how it will help his team function.

During the design process, Thurman asked his employees what they wished, wanted and needed.

That input helped shape a new workspace that has an area of cubicles, meeting rooms and a small undedicated office that can be used for a variety of purposes.

Thurman said at another job, there was a staff member who was breastfeeding and had to either go to the bathroom or to her car for privacy. This space could fill that need.

He also had previous employees who would occasionally get migraines. Having a quiet dark room might help alleviate that for someone, he said.

In one of the old modulars, they hold meetings gathered around a small monitor to see information about the area they will be working on.

One of the meeting rooms in the new building has a large window to a hallway, in addition to the one that lets sunlight in.

“The more natural light we have, the better it is for us,” Thurman said.

Instead of huddling in a cramped space, Thurman and his team will be able to look at the large screen in the hallway while they have their pre-job discussions.

In their old space, they had to make sure not to talk too loudly because other people were working in the same area.

In the new space, “we can talk as loud as we want,” Thurman said.

The new dry room, where workers hang their clothes to dry out, is about twice the size of the old.

“There’s nothing worse than putting on damp rain gear,” he said.

Thurman was conscious of the budget throughout the process, and ended up using salvaged materials from floor to ceiling to save money.

The carpet in his new office is from the Monmouth Police Station.

“Chief gave me the leftovers,” Thurman said.

There also were 52 lights that had some imperfection, which the supplier replaced for MPD but said they could keep.

Those now hang in truck bays and other areas at Monmouth Power & Light.

The state lottery donated the cubicles, and the Monmouth Public Library had a surplus of chairs that he was able to acquire.

The actual cost of the project was not available, but Thurman said the building is under the $3 million budget, but not by much.

“I rat-holed a lot,” Thurman laughed.

“I did some Christmastime bargain shopping and bought three 65-inch monitors at Bi-Mart,” he said. “They were a very good price. I took advantage of the price break and supported a local business.”

Thurman said Monmouth Power & Light is planning an open house for sometime in March.