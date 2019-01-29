Sports schedule

Thursday, Jan. 31

Mens Basketball: Alaska Fairbanks at WOU, 7 p.m.

Womens Basketball: WOU at Northwest Nazarene, 7 p.m.

Boys Basketball: Falls City at Perrydale, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball: Falls City at Perrydale, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling: Central, Dallas at Lebanon, TBD.

Friday, Feb. 1

Mens and Womens Indoor Track and Field: WOU at Cougar Indoor, all day.

Boys Basketball: West Albany at Central, 7 p.m. North Salem at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball: Central at West Albany, 7 p.m. Dallas at North Salem, 7 p.m.

Girls Wrestling: Mid-Willamette Conference Districts, Thurston High School, TBD.

Saturday, Feb. 2

Mens and Womens Indoor Track and Field: WOU at Cougar Indoor, all day.

Mens Basketball: Alaska Anchorage at WOU, 3 p.m.

Womens Basketball: WOU at Central Washington, 2 p.m.

Girls Wrestling: Mid-Willamette Conference Districts, Thurston High School, TBD.

Tuesday, Feb. 5

Mens Basketball: WOU at Concordia, 7 p.m.

Boys Basketball: Crescent Valley at Central, 7 p.m. Dallas at Corvallis, 7 p.m. Perrydale at Livingstone Adventist Academy, 5:30 p.m. Jewell at Falls City, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball: Central at Crescent Valley, 7 p.m. Corvallis at Dallas, 7 p.m. Perrydale at Livingstone Adventist Academy, 5:30 p.m. Jewell at Falls City, 5:30 p.m.

-All schedules subject to change