WVCH not renewing CCO status for 2020 No changes in coverage or service for 100,000 Marion and Polk county members in 2019

SALEM — On Jan. 23, 2019, the Board of Directors of Willamette Valley Community Health, a CCO dedicated to serving Marion and Polk county residents covered by the Oregon Health Plan since 2012, voted with three abstentions, not to submit a letter of intent to apply for CCO 2.0, according to a WVCH news release.

The Oregon Health Authority is going through a process to select the coordinated care organizations that will serve the Oregon Health Plan’s 1 million members from 2020-2024. Letters of intent to apply to serve Oregon Health Plan members for the next five years of coordinated care contracts, also known as “CCO 2.0,” are due to OHA on Feb. 1.

“Willamette Valley Community Health ... will continue to be the CCO for Marion and Polk counties through 2019,” said WVCH Board Chair Maggie Hudson, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Santiam Hospital, in a statement. “There will be no changes in coverage or service for our members for the remainder of this year.”

She said WVCH will work with OHA to help with a smooth transition for members, which will start Jan. 1, 2020.