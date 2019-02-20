MONMOUTH/INDEPENDENCE — Central School District Superintendent Jennifer Kubista will hold a series of community chats starting Wednesday (today).
The purpose is to engage stakeholders to gather information to develop the district’s strategic plan and accountability system, according to a district news release.
Families, community members, students and staff are invited to participate.
“(CSD) is committed to learning from the community what we are doing well, where we might need to improve, opportunities to support students and families, and the challenges students and families may face within the schools and the district,” Kubista said in the release.
If more dates are added, those will be posted on the district website and through social media.
Feb. 20, 6 p.m. Hawk Hall, Henry Hill Education Support Center
Feb. 21, 6 p.m., Central High School
Feb. 22, 8:30 a.m., Monmouth Elementary School
Feb. 25, 6 p.m. Independence Elementary School
Feb. 28, 6 p.m., Ash Creek Elementary School
March 6, 8:30 a.m. Independence Elementary School
March 6, 6 p.m., Hawk Hall, Henry Hill Education Support Center
March 11, 6 p.m. Monmouth Elementary School
March 13, 8:30 a.m., Central High School
March 14, 6 p.m., Talmadge Middle School
March 20, 8:30 a.m., Talmadge Middle School
March 21, 8:30 a.m., Ash Creek Elementary School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.