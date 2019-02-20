MONMOUTH/INDEPENDENCE — Central School District Superintendent Jennifer Kubista will hold a series of community chats starting Wednesday (today).

The purpose is to engage stakeholders to gather information to develop the district’s strategic plan and accountability system, according to a district news release.

Families, community members, students and staff are invited to participate.

“(CSD) is committed to learning from the community what we are doing well, where we might need to improve, opportunities to support students and families, and the challenges students and families may face within the schools and the district,” Kubista said in the release.

If more dates are added, those will be posted on the district website and through social media.

Feb. 20, 6 p.m. Hawk Hall, Henry Hill Education Support Center

Feb. 21, 6 p.m., Central High School

Feb. 22, 8:30 a.m., Monmouth Elementary School

Feb. 25, 6 p.m. Independence Elementary School

Feb. 28, 6 p.m., Ash Creek Elementary School

March 6, 8:30 a.m. Independence Elementary School

March 6, 6 p.m., Hawk Hall, Henry Hill Education Support Center

March 11, 6 p.m. Monmouth Elementary School

March 13, 8:30 a.m., Central High School

March 14, 6 p.m., Talmadge Middle School

March 20, 8:30 a.m., Talmadge Middle School

March 21, 8:30 a.m., Ash Creek Elementary School