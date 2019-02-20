DALLAS — Investigators have located and charged the suspect in a hit-and-run crash that resulted in a damaged power pole and brief outage in Dallas on Feb. 3.

At about 5:23 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a report of a power pole that was badly damaged in the area of Levens and Mill streets, according to a Dallas Police news release.

Upon arrival, officer Jordan Houser saw the power pole was shredded and detached from the base.

While Houser was checking the area, nearby, he noticed a Nissan Sedan crashed into a small tree and the corner of a fence at a residence on Mill Street.

The vehicle was unoccupied, and no one appeared to be nearby to explain what happened.

Later that morning at about 10:35, the vehicle was reported stolen.

Further investigation revealed Colton Sanford, who reported the vehicle as stolen, had been the one driving the vehicle that crashed into the pole, according to police.

Officers cited and released Sanford, 24, of Dallas, on charges of second-degree criminal mischief, failure to perform duties of driver when property is damaged and reckless driving

A portion of Southwest Levens Street was temporarily blocked due to the crash.

The power was out for a short period of time while the power company crews replaced the damaged power pole.