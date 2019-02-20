LEBANON — Brenton Wade Richmond, 48, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of aggravated murder on Feb. 11.
On Feb. 9 at 10:53 a.m., a caller to the Linn County Dispatch Center reported two people were dead at a residence on Shannon Place in Lebanon, according to a news release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
The Linn County Major Crimes Team, consisting of LCSO, Oregon State Police, Sweet Home Police Department and Albany Police Department, was called to the scene.
Tammy Lee Hopper, 42, of Lebanon, and Erik Cody Jacobs, 48, of Independence, were found dead from apparent homicidal violence, according to the release. Hopper resided at the home.
Investigators worked through the night processing the crime scene. Richmond was identified as the suspect and arrested on Feb. 10 in Southern California near the Mexico border. Richmond is a former Lebanon police officer.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should call Detective John Lovik II at 541-967-3911.
