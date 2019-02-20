INDEPENDENCE — Jennifer Ranstrom-Smith was sworn in as Independence City Councilor on Feb. 12.
The position was vacanted by Odilon Santos-Campos, who resigned in January when he moved to Monmouth.
Ranstrom-Smith is a Central High School graduate and works as an executive assistant for the Oregon Water Resources Department.
She is a Democratic precinct committee person and previously was senior staff support for 38 Oregon State representatives.
Ranstrom-Smith’s work on elected boards includes time as chair for the Program Development Committee, national Council of State Legislatures Leadership Staff Committee and for the Oregon Capitol Safety and Wellness Committee.
In her application for the council seat, Ranstrom-Smith said she applied because she wants to “make my hometown better, safer and stronger.”
Video of her candidate interview before the council on Feb. 12 is posted on the city’s YouTube channel: https:tinyurl.com/y2jstu2j
