POLK COUNTY — Local officials are looking for other options after the Salem City Council voted on Feb. 11 to decline to continue working toward building a third bridge spanning the Willamette River in Salem.

The decision stalls the completion of the Final Environmental Impact Statement required to move forward with the project, which began in 2006.

The Salem council had until mid-February to issue a statement saying it intended to address issues in a land-use decision the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals remanded to the city.

More than 70 people testified at the meeting, the majority of which were in favor of the bridge project.

Those who didn’t support the bridge cited environmental and location concerns. Some said they were in support of a bridge in concept, but not the choice being considered in the plan, which would have the east landing of the bridge around Pine Street in north Salem. It would have displaced homes and businesses on both sides.

Salem Councilor Cara Kaser echoed those sentiments.

“I do want a bridge. This isn’t the right one,” she said.

Kaser noted that most of those in favor of the bridge who testified at the Feb. 11 meeting were from West Salem or communities outside of Salem.

“It doesn’t diminish the need. It doesn’t diminish the feelings of the issues that we have with our transportation,” Kaser said. “But what it does show is that the people living on the west side of the river will need to work with the people on the east side of the river to really find a solution that will work for everyone. That is something that should have happened years ago, and it didn’t happen. That’s very unfortunate.”

Dallas Mayor Brian Dalton, who spoke at the meeting on behalf of a group of 15 mayors from cities in Polk and Marion counties in favor of the bridge project, said the Salem council’s decision means Dallas must become more self-sufficient.

He said many people in Dallas go to Salem for their jobs, shopping, health care and entertainment.

“What if it takes you an hour to get across the bridge?” he said. “It’s backed up to Capital Manor most days and the State Capitol on the other side. Are you going to want to work there? Or would you rather work here? Would you rather see your doctor here? Would you rather shop here?”

He believes eventually the answer will be yes.

“At some point, it becomes a tipping point,” he said. “People will say ‘I don’t want to commute to Salem to work. I want to work in Dallas, Oregon.’”

Salem Mayor Chuck Bennett said he believed that the Feb. 11 decision will be seen as a mistake, and that the bridge had citywide support, not just in West Salem.

Bennett said he worried about possible bridge failure in a natural disaster with existing bridges on Marion and Center streets.

“I think the resiliency issue continues to be one that you can walk away from, but when the bridge falls you can’t walk over it. I think you are going to be in deep, deep trouble,” Bennett said. “I hope that as we move forward, you will join me in putting together a resiliency task force to deal with the problem you’re creating tonight.”

Kaser said the decision is not the end of the road for the crossing. She said the task force that selected the preferred alternate for the bridge in 2012 picked the wrong one.

“I want to find the right bridge. … I want to start that process tomorrow,” Kaser said. “Let’s go back to where we could have been seven years ago and do the right thing and pick the right one. We could have unanimous support.”

Rep. Paul Evans announced Friday that he would introduce legislation to create a four-county “bridge district” that could levy property taxes for “planning, financing, constructing, operating and maintaining bridges over the Willamette River.” The counties are Polk, Marion, Yamhill and Linn.

“Our proposal seeks to address current and future congestion problems by placing a new tool in the hands of regional leaders to enact a truly regional solution,” Evans said in a statement. “All of us who live in the Oregon Capital Region — the counties of Marion, Polk, Yamhill and Linn — should have a role in developing a sustainable infrastructure system. This bill will give us a unique tool for a unique problem.”