INDEPENDENCE — Planning for Sunset Meadows Park has already begun, but a new funding source is within reach.

The city of Independence is competing against two other cities for a grant from the Trail Blazers and Moda Health to help install an all-abilities park.

The Moda Assist Program commits $20 per assist Trail Blazers players make during the season.

When the city saw the opportunity for the grant to help fund the park, they just jumped on it, said Shawn Irvine, economic development director.

“I don’t know that we have a park that wasn’t funded, at least in part, with grants and donations,” he said. “We’re obviously looking to continue that trend with our new parks. Of course, having a high-profile supporter like the Trail Blazers and Moda, I mean that doesn’t hurt, by any stretch of the imagination.”

Dallas was up for the award last year, but lost out to Redmond by 961 votes.

“I was aware that they were finalists,” Irvine said. “I voted for it.”

Dallas Mayor Brian Dalton said he wishes Independence well in their effort.

“Independence, Monmouth and Dallas work well together,” he said.

In that spirit of neighborliness, Russ Cooper, Monmouth public works director, is ready to do what he can to help Independence secure the Moda Assist grant.

Cooper applied to participate, but Monmouth did not make the final three.

“The voting will be fun to follow, and I look forward to Independence sweeping the competition,” Cooper said. “I was bummed that Monmouth didn’t get selected as a finalist, but I’m excited that Independence has a chance to bring an all-accessible playground to our area. You bet I’ll be voting for Independence. I see a win for Independence as a win for both communities.”

During his state of the city speech, Independence Mayor John McArdle encouraged everyone not only to vote, but to ask others to vote as well.

“I will need all of you, all of your friends and everyone you have ever met to participate,” McArdle said.

Likewise, Monmouth Mayor Cec Koontz said she will be supporting the effort.

“I have friends in Baker City already throwing down the challenge, and my daughter and son-in-law live in the Sunset Meadows neighborhood,” Koontz said. “I am going to be taking every opportunity to vote Indy in the Moda Assist grant. First Indy, then Monmouth.”

Voting starts Feb. 20 (today) and runs through March 20.

About the program

For the sixth consecutive year, the Portland Trail Blazers and Moda Health are partnering for the Moda Assist Program.

This year’s contribution per assist is $20 — double last season’s amount from the two partners — to install an all-abilities playground at the end of the season.

Trail Blazers All-NBA point guard Damian Lillard continues his role as the program’s ambassador, showcasing the team’s and Moda’s commitment to active, healthy lifestyles and the value of play for fans of all ages.

As of Feb. 18, the number of Trail Blazers’ assists is 1,302.

How to vote

1. Visit trailblazers.com/assist between Feb. 20 and March 20.

2. Choose the “Vote” tab for Independence.

3. Tell your friends to do the same.