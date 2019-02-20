Hobert Neil Hurst was born Jan. 19, 1944, to William Floyd Hurst and Alma Lydia Hurst (Renchler) in Emporia, Kansas.
Moved to Falls City, Oregon in 1950,
Attended school at Oakhurst Elementary and Dallas High School.
Joined Army in 1961 at 17 years old, with basic at Fort Ord, California, and stationed at Fort Hood, Texas.
Hobert worked briefly at Boise Cascade plywood mill in Valsetz. He moved to Seaview, Washington, where he met and married Barbara Jean Sonner in 1967. Later the family moved to Astoria in 1970, where Hobert worked as a commercial fisherman gill netting on the lower Columbia, also owned and operated a grocery store in Astoria and was also employed in the logging industry.
Hobert and his wife Barbara moved to Hawaii in 1981, where he worked at the King Kamehameha Resort/Hotel in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, worked in security.
Hobert loved to fish and enjoyed the warm weather and sunshine of the state. He taught his daughters to fish and to love the outdoors.
In 2002, Barbara passed away in Kona, Hawaii, and Hobert came back to Oregon for a couple years and stayed with his brother Stephen and wife Laura in Rockaway Beach. They did some fishing together and talked about their younger days. He missed Hawaii and said it was too cold here, so he went back home to Hawaii. In 2007, he came back to Oregon and tried again, but we had one of the coldest winters ever and within a year he was back in Hawaii.
Hobert passed away Jan. 30, 2019, under care of Hospice in Hawaii.
Preceded in death by his parents; brother Francis Lee Hurst; and sister Gwendolyn Jane Hurst. Survived by brother Stephen Jay Hurst; daughters, Jill Parker, of Novato, California, Kelly Schmidt, of Antioch, California, and Christy Ettley, of Kona, Hawaii; grandchildren, Matt, Tim, Nathan, Mark, Leah, Rachael, Caitlyn, Bobby, and Brooke; and seven great-grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.