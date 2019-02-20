About James (Jim) Russell Morehead: James R. Morehead was born Jan. 29, 1946, to John and Midge Morehead in Chicago, Illinois. He passed away at home in Salem on Feb. 2, 2019, with his family at his bedside. He is survived by his wife Judi; son Robin; nephew Matt Rodriguez, who was as close as a son. Also surviving are Jim’s three sisters, Beverly Wilson, Marilyn Edwards and Margie Rodriquez; his in-laws, Jim and Lorraine Pointer and Tom and Diane Pointer; and his beloved niece, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews.
Family and community were important to Jim all his life. He hosted a “cousin’s country camp” with annual week-long visits to his home for his niece and nephews. He was a youth baseball coach for many years and volunteered to help with other sports and activities. He loved teaching and encouraging young people.
He was an artist who most enjoyed working with wood. His family home today is decorated with his unique and beautiful creations. Jim worked in the woods for many years contracting with lumber companies to acquire firewood for sale. He was an insurance agency manager, furniture builder, owned and operated Father and Son Sports Card shop in Dallas, and was a professional videographer.
With Jim’s passing, the world lost a great husband, dad, brother, brother-in-law and uncle. He left us all too soon, his dedication to family and friends will be missed by everyone who knew him. He taught us all how to bravely approach problems life gives us and work tirelessly to solve them. Jim was a model for life-long learning and positive growth.
Before he died, Jim shared his vision of sitting with his parents, peacefully, on a large porch. That is a vision his family will take comfort from as we move forward. A celebration of life for Jim will be held at his home in West Salem on Saturday, March 16, 2019, from 1 to 4 p.m.
