Independence’s Sunset Meadows is up for a Moda Assist grant. Voting starts today online, and continues through March 20. The grant would help make Sunset Meadows an all-accessible playground.
The residents of Dallas have been through this before. Last year, Roger Jordan Park was up for the honor. The city of Dallas lost to Redmond by a close vote.
We learned a lot about the voting process last year. We learned to vote. Ask everyone you know to vote. Help our neighboring communities, because an all-accessible park benefits all of us.
We also learned it’s dangerous to create new email accounts for the sake of racking up votes. Through the process last year, Dallas was ahead in the voting until Moda took a closer look and recalculated votes. No one tried to cheat the system — we believe our communities were excited about the idea and, as far as anyone could tell, the rules weren’t well defined.
This time around, let’s get started earlier on the voting. Pass the link around to everyone — no matter where they live — and ask them to vote daily, too.
An all-access playground means everyone can play, regardless of age or ability. It is an inclusive park. A welcoming place to play.
Really, playing is often underrated. When we play together, we learn about each other. We learn to trust each other. We laugh together.
A community who plays together, stays together.
