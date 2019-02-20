Roth’s pitches in for food pantry
I want to again this year thank the generous Independence Oregon Roth’s shoppers. Our church, Centro de Milagros has felt the desire to help WOU’s food pantry by having a food drive. This year the weather did not help our efforts but the day we were able to be at Roth’s, many of the shoppers and some of the workers close by gave generously.
We appreciate you great people very much and pray God’s blessings for you.
Thank you Roth’s manager Kevin Rogers, appreciate you.
Margie Montoya
Dallas
Socialism not the answer
Karl Marx said, “Socialism cannot be achieved without suppressing the annoying tendency of individuality to prefer making choices.”
Marx hated the idea of free speech. Marx said there is no room for, “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
Sound familiar?
Socialism begins with telling those who disagree with you to be silent. They use words like “racist” or “intolerant” to quell your right for free thought.
They identify color to judge instead of actions. I remember being told I was racist if I didn’t vote for President Obama. It didn’t matter if I disagreed with his policies.
Under socialism, a benevolent government dictates the terms of life and happiness based on the collective good, with penalties for stepping out of line.
So, what does this look like?
Our answer is history: the former Soviet Union, Communist East Germany, Poland, Hungary, Albania, Bulgaria, Romania, Yugoslavia, North Korea, Yemen, Somalia. All delivered depravity, poverty and despair without freedom. It began with suppressing individual thought and ends with destruction of a nation.
Ask yourself why so many are wanting to come to this great nation and flee their own country.
Socialism is not the answer.
Larry Dalton
Monmouth
Careful what you wish for
S-curve, Well, isn’t this beautiful? Tree City USA? Careful what you wish for. Or rather what so-called elected and appointed representatives, real estate developers and speculators wish for you.
Can’t wait for fast-food air pollution corner to open up on 99w with the president and homophobia burgers.
Louis Stuckey
Monmouth
Exhausted by development
An article in the Feb. 6 Itemizer-Observer gave a positive, mostly one-sided outlook on the proposed Mint Valley Paper facility. I hope other points of view will also be covered as thoroughly. I didn’t see any information in the article about how to contact the city with comments, which I think should have been included.
The points made sounded good, and the plant could possibly be good in some ways, but I doubt there are many things in the real world that are all good. Our city leaders and residents should not just accept promises that sound good. We should ask questions and get actual, firm, enforceable answers. Then a decision could be made while considering more than just business benefits.
For instance, how many truckloads of raw materials will come each day? How will finished products be removed, and in what quantities? What will happen to waste products, such as gases and chemicals? Will they go into the groundwater and/or the air? How many car doors will be slamming at shift change, and at what points in the 24-hour day would that be? Will the delivery trucks sit there idling, and for how long? Will outdoor school activities be affected by the exhaust from vehicles and the facility itself?
This facility could affect quality of life for many more residents than it employs, depending on what the real answers are. If the facility needs to be in the I-5 corridor, that indicates a traffic and infrastructure issue: Will the deliveries come from I-5 through Salem, over the crowded bridge, and out Highway 22? That sounds like an inconvenient setup, delivering pulp to a small town by way of a city with traffic issues. Why not choose a site that’s actually near I-5 if that’s one of the major criteria?
Linda Medsker
Dallas
Mayor blows smoke about ‘state’ of city
Response to Mayor Brian Dalton to his “state of the city” address. Dalton stated: It looks like industry will finally be the high point of this evening, and following:
For every $1 paid in taxes, industry demands 25 cents in services. Commercial costs 75 cents for every $1 in taxes. Residential costs the city $1.25 for every $1 of taxes paid. These numbers are just approximate.
I only hope the banks do not operate in approximations.
The city is short of funds because of the residential services. Why do we have so many directors?
The new proposal of the Mint Valley Paper Company, in reference to the taxes, is critical for who? Would Mint Valley Paper have tax benefits?
Mint Valley Paper states: Our clean, quiet, state-of-the-art facility will be environmentally friendly. No noise, no odors or traffic. The plant will use recycled water.
I ask why do they need: The planned sate-of-the-art emissions control building? Who will monitor the chemical emissions emitted from the building? The city?
If chemicals escape from this facility, these chemicals are going to affect everyone, including children in the nearby schools.
After the plant is abandoned, who will pay to clean up the mess?
Mayor Dalton: Dallas is not suitable for the proposed paper mill within our community. The best proposal would be to install solar panels in these open areas.
Solar creates many jobs and opportunities and many cities have gained a lot because of solar energy.
Miguel A. Ascarrunz
Dallas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.