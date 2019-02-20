Wednesday, Feb. 20
Girls Basketball: Triangle Lake at Perrydale, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 21
Mens Basketball: Northwest Nazarene at WOU, 7:30 p.m.
Womens Basketball: Montana State Billings at WOU, 5:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 22
Boys Basketball: Dallas at Central, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Dallas at Central, 7 p.m.
Wrestling: Central, Dallas at state wrestling tournament, all day.
Saturday, Feb. 23
Mens Basketball: Central Washington at WOU, 7 p.m.
Mens and Womens Track and Field: SPU finals qualifier, Seattle, Washington, all day.
Wrestling: Central, Dallas at state wrestling tournament, all day.
—
All schedules subject to change
