Terry Taylor, 69, of West Salem
Current Employment:
Semi-retired living in West Salem, Polk County
Education:
Business Management / Brigham Young University, Certificate in Computer science / E.C.P.I. (Who’s Who in America), Bachelor of Science Communication & Management / Concordia College graduated Magna Cum Laude, Technology certificates CCNA, CCDA
Position Sought:
Polk County Commissioner No.1
Previous Government Service:
Currently active as a Precinct Committee Person for West Salem. Having served as an alternate chair in the Polk County Republican Party, instilled in me a vested interest in helping to make Polk County even better. I’m shocked that the county does not have an emergency preparedness plan published. This lack of preparedness is not acceptable and would change immediately if elected as I have written two such plans in the past, one in Washington State and the other in Texas.
Campaign phone number:
971 208-8856
Campaign website:
How long have you lived in the area you will represent:
36 years in the Northwest, eight years in Polk County
Why are you running for office?
Many believe we could use a higher caliber of education and leadership to solve any possible upcoming economical emergencies that could befall Polk County in the future.
What are the critical issues facing the county? How would you address them if elected?
We have many critical issues that have been ignored or not resolved by our current commissioners. This lack of leadership and action is inexcusable and can only end by electing new leadership with the talent and skill to make things happen. The most critical issue could very well be the economic disaster that may befall all of us this year in the wake of the coronavirus shut down. It has been estimated that Polk County may be facing as much as a 25 percent budget deficit by the end of 2020. This kind of emergency has never happened in our lifetime and is not being addressed or projected for possible solutions. Brainstorming practical solutions to problems is what I have been trained to do and can do for Polk County. Leadership has never been more important than it will be in our very near future.
What experience do you believe you would bring to the office that would benefit the county?
As a project manager with fortune 500 companies, I have made a career of solving problems and saving money on projects. I believe there are many areas we could explore to save money in the county. One program I would look to promote would be to allow citizens to get asphalt materials from the county to fill potholes in the roads utilizing volunteer labor. This program was implemented in one county that saved thousands of dollars and fixed most of the pothole problems in the county. We will need to develop more money saving ideas, turn them into programs, then implement them if we have any hope to resolve future problems. How many money saving ideas have come forward from our commissioners in the last 10 years?
Danny Jaffer, 59, of Independence
Current Employment:
President, Luckiamute Domestic Water Cooperative Board of Directors (unpaid): 8 years (Retired U.S. Navy)
Education:
Central High School, 1979; Oregon State University, Bachelor of Science, 1985; Graduate of U.S. Naval Aviation Officer’s Candidate School (Pensacola, FL.) 1986. U.S. Navy Flight School, Designated Naval Aviator, 1987. University of Oregon School of Law, Juris Doctor of Law: 1997.
Position Sought:
Polk County Commissioner, Position 1
Previous Government Service:
Luckiamute Domestic Water Cooperative (SE Polk County) Board of Directors, 2011-present, President 2012-present; United States Navy (Ret.), 1986-1993 / 1999-2010, Primary Occupation: Naval Aviator (Helicopter and Fixed Wing Pilot) and Operations Officer; Legislative Assistant, Oregon Sen. Cliff Trow (1994); Intern, Oregon Senate Minority Leaders’ Office (1997).
Campaign phone number:
503-838-1273
How long have you lived in the area you will represent:
I have been a resident of Polk County all of my 59 years. With active duty military service sending me abroad, I have resided in Polk County for 39 years.
Why are you running for office?
Public service, personal involvement and in giving back to the community. I desire to make better the place we call home. I will provide something that is currently lacking in county government: teamwork, leadership and a collaborate attitude. I offer experience in leadership, collaboration, crisis management and project accomplishment.
What is the biggest single issue facing Polk County today? How would you address it if elected?
Two months ago I said the housing shortage and homelessness, and providing increased outreach through county services in order to provide assistance to those who are homeless (houseless) and in healthcare crisis.
Now we are in a deeper crisis with Covid-19, in Polk County, and the world. This pandemic is touching lives and businesses right now. It is a world changing crisis, of a scope that only those of the Great Depression and WWII generation, has dealt with. We know that we need to work through it together. It is something that good government, with good leadership, must play a part in solving. We must plan, carry out the plan, and develop future plans in order to be prepared for what comes next. Health maintenance, business resurrection, educational functions, all will be involved on the “other side”. We need to ensure leadership in this crisis in order to win.
What experience do you believe you would bring to the office that would benefit the county?
Leadership, experience, integrity, teamwork. Commitment to public service. Education. I believe that my past work, with the US Navy, in the private sector, in a local water district, volunteer positions in the local community, along with my education, puts me in good stead to continue to be a leader at the county level, in public service to oversee and direct county government with a drive to get things done, serving all constituents.
Anything else you wish to note about the position you are seeking?
The work of the County Commission is to analyze and plan the use of assets over the long-term while being responsive to constituents. As an officer in the U.S. Navy, I had a career in crisis management. I spent many hours, days and months dealing with the allocation of limited resources; from day-to-day activities, to combat zones, to massive humanitarian relief missions, all the while being responsive to those who were affected by our actions. In those activities, leadership was part and parcel of everything I did. I knew that leadership was not derived from going it alone, but from getting the right people together and formulating a course of action that would have the greatest chance of success. I will endeavor to follow that same process as County Commissioner. As a county government, we must be willing to work with other entities, such as the cities, neighboring counties and state agencies in order to achieve the success that Polk County constituents deserve.
Lyle Mordhorst, 62, of West Salem
Current Employment:
Polk County Commissioner; January 2019- present
Education:
Grangeville High School, 1975
Position Sought:
Polk County Commissioner No. 1
Previous Government Service:
Polk County Commissioner 2019 -present; West Salem Redevelopment Advisory Board 2006-12 and 2015-19; West Salem Edgewater study; West Salem Gateway study; West Salem Business District Study; West Salem High School Education Foundation President, 2002-03; Salem Chamber of Commerce member 1998-present; West Salem Business Association Board Member 2006-present
Campaign phone number:
503-930-0548
Campaign website:
How long have you lived in the area you will represent:
22 years
Why are you running for office?
I am a businessman and small business owner. We need to update our infrastructure to meet the needs of our economy and future residential growth. I have been working on transportation since I was appointed Commissioner in January 2019. I am working with ODOT, members of the community, Polk County Public Works and Regional Solutions to evaluate and push to have changes made to address safety issues at our higher rated intersections: Clow Corner and HWY 99, HWY 22 and HWY 51, Perrydale Rd and HWY 22, and HWY 99 and Bethel Rd. We are also looking at alternatives that will complement our current roadways to alleviate our traffic jams and create separate routes to bypass accidents if they occur. If there is an accident on HWY 22 or Wallace Rd, the entire region is shut down or delayed in getting to our medical facilities, home, work, crops to the processor or to our kids. I have been involved in transportation and planning since I arrived in West Salem and Polk County. I have witnessed and experienced some great efforts to move our region forward with infrastructure that would benefit the region economically, and allow for local growth just to see six people eliminate 14 years of dedication, hard work, numerous public meetings and millions of dollars of investment in one vote. I want to make a difference in the place we all call home.
What are the critical issues facing the county? How would you address them if elected?
First is infrastructure. We need connectivity created through alternate routes, bridges, future planning for automotive transportation. I am currently serving on SKATS (Salem-Keizer Area Transportation Study) as vice-chair and MWACT (Mid-Willamette Valley Area of Transportation), seeking new answers to address our roads for future community growth and commercial traffic.
Second is maintaining Public Safety funding at our current level of service and the passing of future bonds. I was very involved in getting this last bond passed, and having a strong presence of public safety in our neighborhoods and on our highways directly relates to our quality of life here in Polk County.
Third is balancing the services we provide with the resources we receive. Being a business person I understand what balancing a budget means. Being creative and thinking outside the box to make our programs more efficient and effective, but at the same time being able to make the necessary decisions when they matter the most, also planning ahead for the impact PERS is having on our budget.
What experience do you believe you would bring to the office that would benefit the county?
Having worked for Les Schwab Tires for 35 years, serving in management for 32 years and having the opportunity to open three new stores, to build them up from nothing to thriving businesses, taught me how to project revenues, train and promote employees and budget with the unknown. Being able to adjust in a downturn turn or boost efforts in a thriving economy, making those decisions when the times arises is critical.
Les Schwab Tires also gave me the opportunity to work with and build relationships with a wide array of professional people from loggers, lawyers, construction workers, business owners, seniors living on a fixed income, farmers and the homeless. They all have their own unique challenges, needs and requirements. But they are all valued.
Anything else you wish to note about the position you are seeking?
I grew up in a small town and I understand what it means to get involved and give back. I coached little league, youth basketball and was very involved in our local community and schools, serving on numerous committees, study groups, volunteering and sponsoring our youth in sports, academics, robotics, band choir and theatrics. I believe in today’s youth and the more opportunities we can provide for them while they are young, they better prepared they will be entering our communities and to become thriving and productive residents.
I also serve on our mental health court team, providing an opportunity for the people who wish to turn their lives around and break their habits or insecurities through counseling, therapy groups and learning how to be accountable for their actions. When they graduate, they become contributing members of society.
I love Polk County and while volunteering is a great thing to do, it is the people you meet that help create this wonderful place we are blessed to call home. I have been very busy creating relationships and making those things happen this last year. I have unfinished business that I would like the opportunity to follow them through. I would appreciate your vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.