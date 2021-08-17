Local students on Eastern Oregon Dean’s List
LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University named 556 students to the dean’s list for the 2021 spring term.
Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded EOU coursework. The following students from Polk County earned this distinction:
Dallas: Ian Gaither-Lyell, Business, Emergency Medical Serv Admin; Natalie Molina, STM and Health Science, Psychology
Independence: Emylee Taylor, Arts, Humanities & Soc Science, Communication Studies
West Salem: Joseph Turley, Arts, Humanities & Soc Science, Integrative Study-2 EOU Minors
Local students graduate from EOU
LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University awarded 389 degrees during the 2020-2021 academic year, including to students from Polk County.
Matthew Jackson, of Dallas, earned a Master of Arts in teaching in secondary education.
Alisha Joachim, of Grand Ronde, earned a Master of Business Administration in business
EOU extends congratulations to the class of 2021 and takes great pride in the achievement of all alumni.
