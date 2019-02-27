Gregory and Deborah will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on March 15, 2019. They were married by pastor Paul Jensen in Castro Valley California at Faith Lutheran Church while they lived in the Bay Area. They have resided in Falls City for the past 42 years on their family farm. Greg is a self-employed general contractor, and Deb has been retired for the past three years from the Dallas Public Library. The couple has three children, Scott (Jamie), Aubrey (Chris), and Erick (Betty) and eight grandchildren.
The couple were involved with coaching for over 25 years and are vendors at two farmers markets. They have organized a clothing drive in Polk County for the past 27 years. The couples children have surprised them by sending them to the Sisters area to celebrate.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.