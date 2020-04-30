A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the Hilltop Cemetery District, Polk County, State of Oregon, to
discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021, will be held at the Buena Vista Community Church
Fellowship Hall, Buena Vista, Oregon. The meeting will take place on May 5, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. Please call (503)485-2446 by 3 p.m. on May 4, 2020, if you wish to access the meeting by telephone.
The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message and to receive comment from the public on the budget.
This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting, or call into a conference line, to discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee.
A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after May 6, 2020, by calling (503)485-2446
between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
April 29
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.