If your kids are bored and looking for something to do, sign them up for the jump rope camp.
The camp will be July 15-19, from 9-11:30 a.m. at LaCreole Middle School. Cost is $20, which includes a rope, or $30, which includes a rope and a T-shirt.
For more information, call Lola or Jim at 503-623-8074.
