Arrest report
Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Independence
Leo Eugene Boals, 30, of Independence, on Aug. 6 near Monmouth Street and Gun Club Road for DUII. Brenda Diaz Diaz, 29, Transient, on Aug. 9 in the 700 block of G Street for fourth-degree assault and disorderly conduct.
Juan Manuel Leos, Jr., 53, Transient on Aug. 9 in the 0-99 block of S. Gun Club Road for second-degree theft and second-degree trespass.
Jesus Trujillo, 44, of Independence, on Aug. 11 in the 100 Block of Grand Street for parole violation.
David Ray Baker, 73, of Salem on Aug. 11 at 555 S. Main St. on a warrant.
Jesus Trujillo, 44, of Independence, on Aug. 11 in the 100 block of Grand Street for fourth-degree assault.
Skylar Jacobb Smith, 19, of Tigard, on Aug. 12 at 7-Eleven, 1696 Monmouth St. for third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree theft, shoplifting.
Dakota Michael Smith, 19, of Portland, on Aug. 12 at 7-Eleven, 1696 Monmouth St.for third-degree theft, shoplifting.
Jonathan Osvaldo Palma, 31, of Salem on Aug. 18 in the 1600 Blk Monmouth St. on two warrants.
Victor Salvado Garibay Negrete, 24, of Independence, on Aug. 25 in the 0-99 block of S. Gun Club Road on a warrant.
Brian Patrick Ike Webber, 47, of Independence, on Aug. 26 in the 100 block of Monmouth Street for DUII.
Theresa M Persons Hill, 60, of Salem, on Aug. 27 at 555 S. Main St. for a failure to appear warrant out of Independence.
Jeffrey Taylor Bryant, 52, of Scio, on Aug. 22 at 555 S. Main St. on a failure appear warrant out of municipal court.
