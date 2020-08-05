Itemizer-Observer staff report
DALLAS — Bike riders in Dallas just got an assist, thanks to a grant from Travel Oregon to the Dallas Downtown Association.
Travel Oregon provided the DDA with a $6,000 grant to install bike racks and repair stations in downtown Dallas.
Once completed, the project includes 28 bike racks and two repair stations.
“The DDA and the city of Dallas have been partnering on this project,” said Eddie Nelson, with the DDA. “The city started installing the bike racks on July 29.”
Nelson said this will provide 56 spaces for bike parking downtown. The repair stations will be located at City Hall, 187 SE Court St. and at the new Dallas Senior Center, 817 SW Church St.
The repair stations will include tools for simple repairs and a bike pump.
Nelson said the DDA plans to put the bike racks and repair stations to good use with future bike-centric events that are in the works.
