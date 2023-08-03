Dalke Construction has dropped an appeal on the Brandy Meadows development in Independence that sought to answer questions surrounding payment for an improved intersection near the subdivision.
“I’m feeling optimistic, and I am hoping for a positive outcome,” said Larry Dalke, president of the construction firm, when asked about the withdrawal. The company plans to start soon on two additional phases of the neighborhood in the southwest section of the city, he said.
Dalke confirmed that he was “appreciative” of State Rep. Paul Evans’ assistance on the matter. Dalke advised that further inquiries about Evans’ involvement be directed to the legislator. Evans was unavailable; personnel at the Capitol Building suggested lawmakers may be currently unreachable due to “break-taking” following the recent adjournment of the legislative session.
The Brandy Meadows appeal was filed, in part, over financing details of a proposed traffic signal at 7th and Monmouth streets – an action that appeared to threaten further construction of the city’s largest area of new homes on a nearly 28-acre parcel in a southwest section of the city flanked by Ash Creek.
The city issued notification that the appeal had been withdrawn but didn’t respond to a request for comment. However, other related matters have surfaced in recent weeks.
A housing report presented to the Independence Planning Commission last month showed about half of the residents who answered a survey on city housing needs support multi-housing options, ranging from duplexes and triplexes to attached or accessory units, sometimes referred to as “granny flats.” Such multifamily construction is a feature of Brandy Meadows’ new phases.
In fact, during the housing-needs analysis, the consulting firm hired by the city, Cascadia Partners, identified as a “key need” multi-family construction in town.
“There just isn’t enough land available for higher density housing,” said Jamin Kimmell, a principal urban planner with Cascadia, when asked to weigh in during a panel discussion on the topic. Brandy Meadows’ next phases are designed to put 186 units on 98 lots, according to documents filed with the city.
An over-arching question about the traffic light looms: is it truly the best alternative for creating a new intersection? And, if so, can outside funding be obtained, alleviating the financial burden, which could run into millions of dollars?
The Oregon Department of Transportation, which has jurisdiction over that portion of the street, makes answers to such questions mandatory – much of the street is part of the state highway system, a fact that frequently has surprised some residents.
ODOT is required to review and approve any change to traffic control there, according to state transportation officials. Because Monmouth Street is technically part of Highway 51, an “Intersection Control Evaluation” needs to be completed, then submitted and approved by the State Traffic Roadway Engineer.
“The results of an ICE tell us if a traffic control change is needed and what type to recommend,” said David House, ODOT’s spokesperson for northwest Oregon, adding the possibilities for an intersection there also include a roundabout and stop signs. “We told the city and developer in December that they need to do an ICE.”
The appeal was filed after the Independence Planning Commission voted 4-2 to reject the results of a traffic study by a consultant hired the city, which would have placed 38.4% of the cost for the intersection on the developers, and followed an initial study that would have made Dalke Construction pay the bulk of the costs.
Instead, the commissioners approved the findings of the developer’s traffic study, which switched the responsibility to only 6% of the cost of a traffic signal planned for Monmouth and 7th streets.
In February, an article in the Journal of the American Planning Association was titled “Are Traffic Studies ‘Junk Science’ that Don’t Belong in Court?” The two authors conclude that traffic impact analyses aren’t consistently credible and reliable.
The next phase of Brandy Meadows should begin soon, according to Chet Graham, the principal broker at Realty First in Dallas, Oregon. Realty First has handled many of the home sales there.
(Trammart News is solely responsible for the content it provides.)
