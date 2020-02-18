Itemizer-Observer
WEST SALEM — Thirty years ago, volunteers helped restore Brunk Farmstead’s centerpiece front porch. Late last year, it was time for another upgrade to fix dry rot issues.
Ann Gage, a Polk County Historical Society board member and the co-manager of the farmstead, wrote two grants from the Kinsman Foundation and Oregon Parks & Recreation to pay for the work and supplies needed.
Everything was ready to go on Oct. 16, 2019, a day that will live in infamy for Gage. That was when the contractor began taking off pieces of the porch to evaluate the scope of the project.
“In the process, the porch started to collapse,” Gage said. “The columns had so much dry rot in them, that once the adjacent supporting structures, like the railings and things like that, were gone, it compressed and started to slide out.”
She made the decision that instead of a rehabilitation, the porch would need to be replaced entirely, which would cost significantly more money. The historical society needs to raise $6,000 to complete the rebuild.
“We are short, in spite of the fact that we’re generously blessed with grant money, we are suddenly over budget,” Gage said.
She said some of the decorative balusters — the vertical columns on the railings — were salvaged and will be used again, but the rest needs to be replaced. A local volunteer group, Willamette Valley Woodturners — has pledged to make replicas of the old balusters.
“That is saving us so much money,” Gage said. “I can’t thank these guys enough.”
Volunteers have gotten creative with appeals for donations to finish the project.
“One of our volunteers is having a 30-foot Band-Aid made to hang across the front of the house,” Gage said. “We are going to drag the Brunk’s farm wagon (in front of the house)and have a couple of banners on it with our web address for donations.”
Gage said the historical society would like to have it finished before the farmstead celebrates its 160th birthday next year.
“We are going to go ahead on the project regardless, but it was a nasty surprise,” she said.
For more information or to make a donation: polkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.
