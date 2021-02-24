Chuck Godeaux, 71, of Dallas Oregon, died Wednesday morning, Feb 17, 2021, peacefully at home with his family around him.
Charles was born Jan. 15, 1950 in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the son of Syble Marie Godeaux and Cleveland Joseph Godeaux.
He graduated from Longville High School in 1969 and then joined the Navy, where he served two years and two tours in Vietnam. While serving in the Navy he was a boxer.
While stationed in San Diego, Chuck met his wife of 49 years, Doreen Marie Mathe, where they wed Dec. 18, 1971. They had three sons, Jamie, Travis and Jacob.
Chuck was a painter for 50 years, painting houses and retirement homes. He came to faith in the Lord Jesus Christ at the age of 22. Chuck served the Lord as a youth counselor and a deacon at Sierra Baptist Church, and in the jail ministry, AWANA, and as a trustee at Evangelical Bible Church. Chuck enjoyed watching football.
He was preceded in death by his parents Cleveland and Syble Godeaux, and sister Darlene Marie Leger.
Survivors include his brother Ronnie; his wife Doreen; sons Jamie and his wife Kari, children Aden and Andrea; Travis and his wife Katrina, children Andrew and Caleb; Jacob and his wife Megan, children Abigail, Jacob Jr., Isaac, and Daniel; and several nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25 and Friday, Feb. 26 in the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. A funeral is planned for Saturday, Feb. 27, at 11 a.m., at Evangelical Bible Church in Dallas. Interment will be in the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland. www.dallastribute.com.
