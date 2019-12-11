Green Bag pickup on Saturday
Saturday is the pickup date for the Mon-Indy Green Bag project.
All food donations benefit the Ella Curran Food Bank.
Donation suggestions include: soup; boxed meal helpers; peanut butter; canned vegetables, beans, fruits and meats; formula; pastas and sauces; condiments; baking mixes; cereal; dish and laundry detergent; diapers; shampoo and conditioner; pet food; coffee, tea and cocoa.
Communicating through Alzheimer’s
The Alzheimer’s Association will hold a workshop, “Effective Communication Strategies,” from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday at the Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S.
Communication is more than talking and listening, it’s also about sending messages through attitude, tone of voice, facial expressions and body language.
As people with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias progress in their journey, and the ability to use words is lost, families need new ways to connect.
At this workshop, explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s, learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.
For more information or to register for this free class: 800-272-3900.
Christmas concert by Salem chorus
The Salem Community Chorus, directed by Anna Robinson, will present its annual concert of Christmas music on Sunday at 3 p.m. in Monmouth at Christ Church, 412 Clay St. W.
The 80-voice choir, including seven Monmouth residents, covers Christmas from “White Christmas” to “Believe” and more.
Admission is free. Donations are welcome, and will benefit the Christ Church and choir projects.
Refreshments will be served by the church’s members.
Dance recital to benefit food bank
The annual performance-fundraiser of the France School of Dance will be at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at LaCreole Middle School, 701 SE LaCreole Drive, Dallas.Tuesday, December 17th at 6:30 pm
Admission is $3 per person and per dancer.
All proceeds benefit Dallas Food Bank. Last years performances collected more than $1,100 for the food bank.
Students ages 4 through teenagers perform ballet, pointe, tap, jazz, lyrical and hip-hop routines. Classes are held at the Polk County Fairgrounds & Event Center in Rickreall.
For more information: Linda France Martin. 503-390-3481.
Sound of Christmas returns to Guthrie
The 32nd annual Sounds of Christmas will return to Guthrie Park Community Center at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Doors open at 5:45. Seating is limited to this free event. Donations will be accepted.
Holiday music will be performed by Joe & John, Eric and Wes, Dave & Ron, and Cash & Company. The program is a benefit to raise money for maintenance and operation of Guthrie Park Community Center. It is also meant as a way for the community to gather and share in an old-fashioned Christmas celebration, just as was done more than 100 years ago when Guthrie was a community school.
A raffle will be held, with tickets selling for $1 or $5.
Santa Claus will visit with children after the show. Coffee, tea and treats will be provided.
A sing-along and music jam will follow the performance.
The center, at 4320 Kings Valley Highway, Dallas, is three miles south of Dallas on Kings Valley Highway (Highway 223) at the corner of Cooper Hollow Road.
Old Mill to host Young Pros
Polk County Young Professionals will meet for their annual Christmas party at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday (today) at Old Mill Feed & Garden, 1313 Main St., Dallas.
The Young Pros is a networking group for young professionals — and those young at heart. This year, the group has been collecting money to donate to Family Building Blocks, Dallas’ local relief nursery. The group will present Family Building Blocks with a check at the party.
For more information: maclarin@harvestcrossfit.com.
Santa photo opp at visitors center
The Dallas Area Visitors Center will host Santa Claus on Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. at its new office inside Willamette Valley Fiber, 988 SE Jefferson St.
Santa will be available for photos. Bring your letters to Santa with a return address, and he will reply when he gets back to the North Pole.
Free cookies and cocoa will be served. Photos will be uploaded to the visitors center Facebook page, where people may download them.
